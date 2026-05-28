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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 17:00
4,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8604,92010:59
4,8804,90009:11
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 10:30 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

28 May 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

US Dollars

Date of purchase:

27 May 2026

27 May 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

225,189

11,500

Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):

4.2437

4.3600

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

303,200,947 Sterling Shares

74,485,104 Sterling Shares

23,928,882 US Dollar Shares

671,655 US Dollar Shares

From 27 May 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 464,208,901.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
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