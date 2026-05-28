

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 28.05.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG STARTS AVIVA WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 800 PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES BODYCOTE TARGET TO 960 (835) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS CONVATEC PRICE TARGET TO 290 (310) PENCE - 'BUY' - MEDIOBANCA RAISES BAE SYSTEMS TO 'OUTPERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 2600 PENCE - PEEL HUNT CUTS HISCOX TO 'ADD' - PRICE TARGET 1960 PENCE - RBC RAISES METRO BANK PLC PRICE TARGET TO 195 (170) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS SHAWBROOK PRICE TARGET TO 545 (550) PENCE - 'BUY'



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