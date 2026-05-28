Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
>>> Pacific startet 15.000m-Bohrprogramm <<<
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 12:56
12,258 Euro
+1,34 % +0,162
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 12:12 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Result of Meeting

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

28 May 2026

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Further to the circular to shareholders dated 5 May 2026 (the " Circular"), the Board of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the " Company") announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company which was held today (the " Extraordinary General Meeting"), the special resolution set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the " Resolution") was duly passed by shareholders.

The Resolution was voted on by way of a poll. Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the Resolution are set out in the table below and will also be published on the Company's website, https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited.

Resolution

Votes for (including discretionary)

Votes against

Total votes

Votes
Withheld(3)

Number

% of shares voted (2)

Number

% of shares voted (2)

Number

Proportion of issued share capital voted

(%) (2)

Authorising the making of market purchases of Participating Preference Shares as set out in the notice of meeting

28,995,971

100.00

800

0.00

28,996,771

71.26

2,157

Notes:

  1. Each holder of Shares present at the EGM, in person or by proxy, was entitled to one vote per Share held at the voting record time, being 6.00 p.m. on 26 May 2026 (the " Record Time"). The holder of the Company's 1,000 founder shares was entitled to one vote in aggregate. At the Record Time, the Company's issued share capital comprised 49,716,080 Shares and 1,000 founder shares, of which 9,025,940 Shares were held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the Record Time was 40,690,141.
  2. Rounded to two decimal places.
  3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution or in the calculation of the proportion of issued share capital voted.

A copy of the Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website, https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited.

A copy of the Resolution passed at the EGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as described in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Heather Manners (Chair)

via FIL Investments

FIL Investments International (Manager and Company Secretary)

George Bayer + 44 (0) 20 7961 4240

Jefferies International Limited (Broker)

Gaudi Le Roux +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.