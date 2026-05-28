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WKN: A2PVC2 | ISIN: KYG4783B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 33C
Stuttgart
28.05.26 | 13:31
1,220 Euro
-2,40 % -0,030
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOCARE PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOCARE PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,29013:49
1,2201,29013:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 11:24 Uhr
52 Leser
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InnoCare Pharma: InnoCare Announces the Acceptance of New Drug Application for Orelabrutinib in Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia in China

BEIJING, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 9969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor orelabrutinib for the treatment of patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in China. This marks the first NDA acceptance for orelabrutinib in the field of autoimmune diseases.

ITP represents an important expansion of orelabrutinib beyond hematologic malignancies into autoimmune diseases. With its high target selectivity and a favorable safety profile, orelabrutinib is well positioned to become a preferred BTK inhibitor for the treatment of ITP. Currently, no BTK inhibitors have been approved in China for ITP.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said, "The NDA acceptance of orelabrutinib for the treatment of ITP marks a significant milestone for InnoCare in autoimmune diseases. We believe this innovative therapy will effectively address the huge unmet medical need in ITP and bring new hope to patients with limited treatment options."

ITP is an acquired immune mediated disorder characterized by a decrease in peripheral blood platelet counts, resulting in an increased risk of bruising and bleeding. With over 200,000 new cases globally each year, including 60,000 in China, ITP represents a significant unmet medical need.

Orelabrutinib has demonstrated favorable efficacy and safety in the field of autoimmune diseases. In addition to ITP, Phase III registrational clinical trials for orelabrutinib in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) are currently underway in China and globally.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (HKEX: 9969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit https://www.innocarepharma.com/en and follow us on LinkedIn.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

Contact

MediaInvestors
Chunhua Lu
86-10-6660987986-10-66609999
chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.comir@innocarepharma.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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