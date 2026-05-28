

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Cofidence among Italian households remaind less pessimistic in May, while business confidence decreased to the lowest level in eight months, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Consumer sentiment rose to a 3-month high of 93.4 in May from 90.8 in the previous month. However, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



All components showed positive developments, with the exception of assessments of the general economic situation and opinions on the opportunity for savings in the current phase, the survey said.



The economic climate index climbed to 86.2 from 82.7, and the future climate index improved from 82.5 to 87.2. Similarly, the personal climate indicator rose to 96.0 from 93.8, and the current climate index increased to 98.0 from 96.9.



The composite business confidence indicator worsened to an 8-month low of 94.1 in May from 95.1 a month ago.



The slowdown in business confidence was driven by declines in market services and construction, the survey said.



Confidence among manufacturers remained stable, and the corresponding indicator stood at 87.9. The morale for the market services sector dropped to 96.8 from 98.9, and the construction confidence decreased to 99.4 from 100.8. Meanwhile, the retail trade confidence improved to 101.0 from 100.8.



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