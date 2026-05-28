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WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 18:46
2,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,50013:36
2,4202,50012:41
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 12:38 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Present at The Planet Microcap Las Vegas 2026 Conference Powered by Microcap Club

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced that Jonathan Reich, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Details:

DATE: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
PLACE/TIME: Track 2, 11:30 am - 12:00 pm PST
LINK: Live Webcast

1x1 meetings will be scheduled on June 17 and 18 and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Zedge and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: AGENDA

If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be available after the event.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image and audio maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.' For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Follow us on X: @Zedge

Follow us on LinkedIn

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-las-vegas-2026-conference-1171171

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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