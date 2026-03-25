Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 11:42
2,660 Euro
+3,10 % +0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6002,66012:06
2,6002,66011:43
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 11:38 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 25%

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation and Balance Sheet, and Confidence in the Company's Prospects Support 25% Increase to $0.02 Per Share

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.016 to $0.02 per share, reflecting the Company's confidence in its business prospects and ongoing free cash flow generation.

Jonathan Reich, Zedge's CEO, commented:

"In our second quarter results, we reported record revenue, ARPMAU, active subscriptions and Zedge Premium GTV. Free cash flow increased 31% year over year, and our balance sheet remains debt-free with $19.1 million in cash. It is against this backdrop that we are raising our quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.02 per share, funded by our free cash flow. We initiated a quarterly dividend just five months ago, and the broad-based record performance we have seen since then gives us the confidence to implement this increase. As we have said from the start, this does not come at the expense of our ability to invest in innovation and growth or repurchase shares when market conditions warrant. Our financial position allows us to do all of these concurrently."

Dividend Details:

  • Quarterly Dividend Amount: $0.02 per share of class B common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.08 per share;

  • Prior Quarterly Dividend Amount: $0.016 per share;

  • Record Date: April 6, 2026;

  • Payment Date: April 15, 2026.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image and audio maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.'

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Follow us on X: @Zedge

Follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-by-25-1151416

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.