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WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 19:54
2,640 Euro
+3,12 % +0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5202,60012:52
2,5202,60011:01
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 12:38 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its Third Fiscal Quarter, 2026, ending on April 30, 2026.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern on June 11, 2026.

Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss its earnings results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code:184704

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2205/53991

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53991

About Zedge: Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.'

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-to-report-third-fiscal-quarter-2026-results-1172089

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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