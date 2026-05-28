

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (JELCY.PK) on Thursday reported lower profit for the year ended March 31, 2026, mainly due to higher operating expenses and impairment charges.



Profit before income tax fell to $234.97 million from $301.45 million a year earlier.



The company recorded an impairment of intangible assets of $22.37 million compared with no such charge in the prior year.



Operating profit declined to $228.66 million from $305.87 million last year.



Profit attributable to shareholders decreased to $202.13 million or 21.59 cents per share from $262.80 million or 28.16 cents per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net profit was $234 million, down from $268 million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITA decreased to $287 million from $344 million last year.



Sales were broadly flat at $3.650 billion compared with $3.648 billion in the previous year.



The board has recommended a final dividend of 5.64 cents per share, payable in August 2026.



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