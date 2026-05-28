

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $157.47 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $180.02 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hormel Foods Corp reported adjusted earnings of $220.28 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $2.972 billion from $2.898 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $157.47 Mln. vs. $180.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.972 Bln vs. $2.898 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.43 To $ 1.51 Full year revenue guidance: $ 12.2 B To $ 12.5 B



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