

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US forces launched air raids in Iran for the second time in three days, evoking retaliation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



The most powerful branch of the Iranian military IRGC said it has targeted an American air base in the region, alleging that the US strikes on Iranian targets hours before originated from there.



Kuwait, where the United States has a military base, said it had intercepted 'hostile missile and drone threats.'



Earlier, the US Central Command said its forces shot down four Iranian drones 'that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz' and struck a ground control station in in the strategic southern port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.



As the escalation has dimmed hopes for an imminent deal to end the Middle East war, oil prices bounced back, reversing yesterday's losses.



Brent crude oil climbed to $96.03 per barrel Thursday after falling 5.31 percent in the previous session, while the US-traded WTI is trading above $90 per barrel.



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