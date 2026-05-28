

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to an 8-day low of 0.9170 against the euro, a 1-week low of 0.7900 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 202.57 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9145, 0.7874 and 201.85, respectively.



Against the pound, the franc edged down to 1.0578 from an early high of 1.0557.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.92 against the euro, 0.80 against the greenback, 203.00 against the yen and 1.03 against the pound.



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