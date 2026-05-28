Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Finalizes Phase II Drill Targets Following Completion of High-Definition Surveys

Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au Skarn target footprint grows from ~300 metres to a 2.5-kilometre prospective lithological-magnetic corridor (see Figure 2)

Approximately 8,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program scheduled to commence in June 2026

Program designed to expand the Cerro Grande discovery while testing the Cerro Potrero South skarn and Las Trancas epithermal targets (Figures 3 & 4)

Integrated geophysics, LiDAR, structural mapping, and surface geochemistry define multiple high-priority drill targets across Adelita

Live investor webinar scheduled for May 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST - Register Here

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ALGR)(OTC:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) announces the completion and interpretation of high-definition drone magnetic and Lidar surveys conducted along the Adelita Project's 6-kilometre-long granodiorite-limestone corridor in Sonora, Mexico. The newly acquired dataset has been used to finalize drill hole targeting for the Company's upcoming 8,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program scheduled to commence in June 2026.

The Phase II campaign will be executed by Major Drilling Group International Inc., with mobilization scheduled for June 5th, 2026. This program represents the Company's largest drill initiative at Adelita to date, effectively doubling the historical drilling completed on the property.

The program is designed to expand the high-grade Cerro Grande skarn discovery while also testing multiple new targets across the broader district-scale mineral system.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper, commented: "I could not be prouder of our team - the Phase II drill program marks a major step as it will effectively double historical drilling completed on the Adelita project to date. The new drone magnetic survey has defined a 2.5-kilometre target corridor surrounding the Cerro Grande discovery, giving us a clear pathway to potentially grow the footprint significantly. At the same time, maiden drill programs at Las Trancas and Cerro Potrero provide exposure to entirely new discovery opportunities across the broader Adelita district."

The Company will also host a live webinar on May 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST to discuss the newly completed geophysical surveys, finalized drill targeting, and upcoming Phase II exploration program at Adelita.

Webinar Registration: Register Here

Figure 1. Adelita Phase II drill program highlighting the Cerro Grande skarn, Cerro Potrero South skarn, and Las Trancas epithermal targets.

Phase II Drilling Program Overview

The Phase II program will focus on three primary objectives:

1. Cerro Grande Skarn Expansion: Drilling will focus on expanding the Cerro Grande discovery, where the new magnetic survey outlines a magnetic anomaly footprint extending approximately 2.5 kilometres northwest and south of the currently defined 300-metre strike length discovery, coincident with the limestone-granodiorite prospective contact (Figure 2). Recent drilling at Cerro Grande confirmed a large, high-grade multi-horizon skarn system, including assay results of 36.00 metres grading above 1.0% Cu and 14.79 metres grading 1.4% Cu within a broader mineralized interval (See the Company's news release dated April 2, 2026 - available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Drilling at Cerro Grande is planned to total approximately 7,200 metres across 15 holes, averaging 400 metres per hole, with a maximum planned depth of 700 metres.

Figure 2. Detailed view of the Cerro Grande drill target corridor over the high-definition TMI magnetic image. The currently defined Cerro Grande skarn discovery (dark blue outline) is situated within a broader approximately 2.5-kilometre magnetic anomaly corridor that remains open along strike to the northwest and southeast.

2. Cerro Potrero South - Maiden Diamond Drill Program: First-ever diamond drill testing at the Cerro Potrero South target, located approximately 3 kilometres south of Cerro Grande along the same highly prospective skarn corridor (Figure 3). Recent surface work identified copper-gold-silver skarn mineralization exposed over approximately 300 metres of strike length, coincident with a strong magnetic anomaly defined by the new survey data. A total of 14 rock samples identified copper mineralization, including three samples grading above 1% Cu, four samples above 1 g/t Au, with peak values of 3.06% Cu, 3.72 g/t Au, and 232 g/t Ag (See the Company's news release dated March 11, 2026 - available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The maiden program at Cerro Potrero South is planned to total approximately 300 metres across 3 holes of approximately 100 metres each.

Figure 3. Cerro Potrero South drill target highlighting planned drill holes, magnetic anomaly footprint, and surface skarn sampling results.

3. Las Trancas Epithermal System - Maiden Diamond Drill Program: First-ever diamond drilling testing at the historic Las Trancas mine, an epithermal Ag-Cu-Au system that shares similar host rocks, surface expression, and mineralization style with the nearby Alamo Dorado Mine silver mine (Figure 4). Recent sampling at Las Trancas returned exceptionally high-grade silver, copper, and gold values from surface mineralization and historical workings. Notably, three of four collected samples returned grades above 1% Cu, including peak values of 41.4% Cu, 2.0 g/t Au, and 1,570 g/t Ag from a selective stockpile sample (See the Company's news release dated March 11, 2026 - available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Upcoming drilling will test the continuity and depth potential of the system, providing the first modern drill evaluation of the target. The maiden program at Las Trancas is planned to total approximately 600 metres across 3 holes of approximately 200 metres each.

Figure 4. Las Trancas drill target highlighting planned and historical drill holes alongside surface rock sampling results.

The Company anticipates commencing the Phase II program with one drill rig before expanding to a two-rig operation as drilling progresses. The planned expansion is intended to accelerate the systematic advancement of the Cerro Grande skarn discovery while simultaneously completing maiden drill campaigns at both the Las Trancas epithermal target and the Cerro Potrero South skarn target, positioning Algo Grande for a catalyst-rich exploration program.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

All drill core samples and rock samples were prepared and analysed at ALS Laboratories, an independent, internationally accredited laboratory, located in Hermosillo, Mexico and Vancouver, Canada. Sample preparation was completed using ALS preparation methods CRU-31 (crushing), SPL-31 (splitting), and PUL-31 (pulverizing), resulting in a nominal pulp with at least 85% passing a 75-micron sieve.

Multi-element analyses were completed using the ME-MS61L method, which involves a four-acid digestion (hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric, and hydrofluoric acids) followed by analysis using ICP-MS and ICP-AES techniques. The four-acid digestion is considered a near-total digest for most base metal sulfides and associated gangue minerals. Gold was analysed using the AU-AA24 method, consisting of a 30-gram fire assay fusion with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples returning results above the upper detection limits of the ME-MS61L method were re-assayed using appropriate over-limit procedures, including AG-OG62 for silver and ME-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, and Zn-OG62 for base metals, as applicable.

ALS Laboratories employ internal quality control procedures including the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals. Additionally, the Company implemented an independent quality assurance and quality control program through the systematic insertion of blind certified reference materials and blank samples into the sample stream. Results from QA/QC samples were reviewed on receipt and found to be within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Qualified Person has conducted appropriate data verification procedures on both current and historical drilling data disclosed herein. Verification activities included review of drill collar locations, downhole survey data, sampling procedures, and analytical results. Collar locations and drill orientations were validated in the field, and assay data were reviewed for consistency and compliance with industry-standard analytical methods, including ICP-MS and fire assay. The Qualified Person also reviewed available QA/QC data and considers the data to be of acceptable quality for the purposes of this disclosure.

The Qualified Person considers the data verification procedures undertaken to be appropriate and sufficient to support the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

Algo Grande is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's exploration plans including the planned Phase II drilling program, results of surveys and the geochemical sampling program, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/algo-grande-finalizes-phase-ii-drill-targets-following-completio-1171303