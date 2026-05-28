

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices increased in April after a rebound in March, the statistical office INSEE said Thursday.



Producer prices declined 2.1 percent on a monthly basis in April, following a 1.9 percent rise in March.



Prices for mining and quarrying products, energy and water declined sharply by 10.9 percent after a 0.7 percent increase. Meanwhile, prices for manufactured products gained 0.7 percent, slower than the 2.3 percent rise in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, producer prices increased 2.1 percent in April after remaining flat in March, data showed.



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