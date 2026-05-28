TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - At 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Intercont (Cayman) Limited (NCT) - up 155% at $6.27
- Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) - up 112% at $6.05
- Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - up 66% at $23.00
- Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - up 37% at $241.52
- Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) - up 26% at $23.73
- Powerlaw Corp. (PWRL) - up 21% at $33.75
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) - up 20% at $11.78
- Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) - up 17% at $8.98
- Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) - up 16% at $10.70
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) - up 15% at $12.27
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) - down 25% at $40.05
- VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - down 22% at $3.72
- Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - down 21% at $15.35
- rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (RYOJ) - down 20% at $4.13
- Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) - down 18% at $4.99
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - down 13% at $2.65
- Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 12% at $2.30
- AMASS Brands, Inc. (AMSS) - down 11% at $5.04
- Braze, Inc. (BRZE) - down 8% at $22.42
- Freight Technologies, Inc. (FRGT) - down 6% at $4.56
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