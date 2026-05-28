

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Webedia-Elephant Group, a digital media company, Thursday announced an expansion of its parentship with Google Cloud and YouTube, subsidiaries of internet giant Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).



Webedia-Elephant hopes to build on its collaboration with Google Cloud on cloud infrastructure and data to boost its data strategy and modernize its entire data architecture with BigQuery.



By deploying Gemini Enterprise, the company intends to significantly bolstering productivity across all areas, from production, to influence marketing, to publishing and integrating the technology across all its activities and business units in 10 countries.



Further, Webedia-Elephant is also launching a new AI Creator Studio named 'Human After All' that will offer the latest generative AI and generative media tools to support creative enterprises including scriptwriting and brainstorming, enhancing high-fidelity imagery and improving audio and video quality among others.



In pre-market activity, GOOGL shares were trading at $387.30, down 0.39% on the Nasdaq.



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