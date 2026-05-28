AIAI Holdings' Constellation Network Unveils Gate AI Security Gateway and Performance Benchmarks Ahead of June Launch

Technical report identifies Gate AI as one of the top performing AI security gateways across 16 public prompt injection evaluations, ranking first on half of the evaluated datasets.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that one of its portfolio companies, Constellation Network, its blockchain and data infrastructure company, will launch its AI security gateway product, Constellation Gate AI, in June 2026. Ahead of the launch, Constellation has published a technical report in which it concludes Gate AI is one of the top performing solutions on evaluated public benchmark datasets, ranking first on 8 benchmarks and placing in the top three on 4 more.

"Constellation's infrastructure is built around trusted data, and Gate AI is a strong example of that capability in action," said Todd Furniss, CEO and Co-founder of AIAI Holdings Corporation. "The benchmark results described in the technical report position Gate AI among the strongest performing. We believe this validates the strength of Constellation's technology and provides AIAI with a differentiated blockchain security platform that can support the next generation of AI driven systems, while also creating opportunities to integrate trusted data validation capabilities across AIAI's portfolio companies."

"We are excited to launch Gate AI for several reasons. The performance results we've highlighted demonstrate the platform's capabilities, and we believe that this starts a major trend of converging AI with blockchain technologies. We also see significant unmet demand across the market, from enterprises to smaller organizations, for solutions like this. With that in mind we built it to be something teams can deploy in minutes and rely on every day, while providing an accessible gateway that can support users at any scale."

"Every team building with AI today is faster and more efficient than they were a year ago. However, developers are just one prompt injection away erasing their gains through a security incident." said Ben Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation Network. "Gate AI plugs into any existing AI workflow without code changes, blocks those attacks before they reach the model, and produces a tamper-evident audit trail of every request and response. We built it to be something teams can set up in minutes and rely on every day."

Constellation Gate AI is a security and audit gateway for AI applications. It plugs into any existing AI workflow without code changes and provides prompt-injection defense, a tamper-evident audit trail of every model call, and unified cost and usage visibility across major commercial model APIs and open-weight models.

Prompt injection is the class of attack in which malicious instructions hidden inside emails, documents, websites, or other content retrieved by an AI agent cause that agent to take actions its operator did not intend. As AI agents increasingly execute real work on behalf of users and organizations, the security layer for those agents has to sit in line with every model call.

Early access registration is open now at https://constellationgate.ai.

Benchmark Results

A technical report authored by Ryle Goehausen, Head of Protocol at Constellation Network, published alongside today's announcement evaluates Gate AI's prompt-injection detection cascade against 16 public benchmark datasets. The report describes the testing and evaluation methodology in full. Two design choices apply across every dataset: a single global operating point and no per-dataset threshold tuning.

Results Highlights:

F1 of 97.4% at a 1% false-positive rate gating constraint across the full 16-dataset corpus.

Ranked first on half of the 16 evaluated datasets, placing second on 3 and third on 1 when compared against published competitor scores.

Median end-to-end response time of 53 milliseconds, 95th-percentile 571 milliseconds, mean 104 milliseconds.

The cleanest head-to-head comparison with the largest commercial competitor sits on two stringent benchmarks of legitimate, non-attack user prompts, where the meaningful metric is how often a detector mistakenly blocks legitimate traffic. On the Wildguard-benign dataset, Gate AI's false-positive rate was 1.03%, against the enterprise competitor's published 17.4%. On Notinject, Gate AI's rate was 2.06%, against the enterprise competitor's published 12.4%.

The full report, including dataset descriptions, per-dataset confidence intervals, and the complete competitor scoreboard with citations, is available on the Constellation Network blog: https://constellationnetwork.io/blog/gate-ai-prompt-injection-benchmark/

Constellation Gate AI will be available in two configurations at launch:

Bring Your Own Keys. Customers connect their existing model provider accounts and route traffic through Gate AI for audit and cost visibility. A free tier is planned, with a paid tier that adds prompt-injection defense and audit anchoring. Pay As You Go. Customers prepay a balance and consume major commercial and open-weight models through Gate AI without managing upstream provider relationships directly. Security and audit features are included.

Early access registration is intended to provide qualified developers and teams with access to the gateway ahead of general availability, along with documentation, integration guides for popular AI development tools, and onboarding for the planned audit-anchoring feature, which is designed to write tamper-evident receipts of model interactions to the Constellation Network protocol.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About Constellation Network

Constellation Network is a technology company developing products at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Its technology, including a native Layer 1 blockchain protocol, supports trusted data, verifiable provenance, and auditable flows for customers across retail intelligence, U.S. defense applications, AI security, and consumer applications. Constellation became part of the AIAI Holdings portfolio in May 2026 and continues to operate the Constellation Network protocol and ecosystem alongside the development of new commercial products including Constellation Gate AI. More information is available at https://constellationnetwork.io.

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Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

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Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-constellation-network-unveils-gate-ai-security-gate-1171336