AIAI Holdings Adds Blockchain Data Infrastructure Capabilities With the Acquisition of Constellation Network

In a Landmark Moment for Web3, a Layer 1 Blockchain Infrastructure Company Enters the Public Markets Through a Diversified Holding Company

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI to enhance portfolio performance, today is highlighting Constellation Network, one of its portfolio of companies.

Constellation Network is a technology company that includes a Layer 1 blockchain used for powering enterprise data solutions and AI. Constellation's reach of products extends to retail intelligence, U.S. defense, AI security, and consumer applications in Web3. This technology enables AIAI to expand its portfolio into blockchain-enabled infrastructure designed to support trusted data environments for artificial intelligence, enterprise systems, and next-generation digital applications.

Why This Matters

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across industries, the need for transparent, traceable, and auditable data infrastructure continues to grow. The acquisition of Constellation Network signals a fundamental shift in how institutional markets view blockchain technology - from speculative digital assets to mission-critical infrastructure.

Constellation's protocol provides:

Cryptographically secured data validation is designed to make data interactions more transparent, traceable, and auditable.

A Digital Evidence framework powering verified training data and AI agent operations at scale.

Enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure with existing relationships across the data and AI ecosystem, including Common Crawl.

A proven Layer 1 protocol purpose-built for the convergence of AI and decentralized data integrity.

The acquisition marks a defining milestone. Based on the Company's review of the market, AIAI believes Constellation Network may be among the first Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure companies to become part of a diversified public holding company listed on the NASDAQ Global Market.

"Constellation is not a speculative technology asset. It is infrastructure for trusted data," said Todd Furniss, CEO and co-founder of AIAI Holdings Corporation. "As AI becomes more deeply embedded in business operations, the ability to validate data, verify digital evidence, and create transparent audit trails becomes increasingly important. Constellation gives AIAI a differentiated blockchain infrastructure platform that we believe can play a meaningful role in the future of AI-enabled enterprise systems while also creating potential opportunities to embed trusted data validation capabilities across AIAI's portfolio companies."

AIAI Holdings Corporation began trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "AIAI" on May 14, 2026.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About Constellation Network

Constellation is an innovative technology company that includes a native Layer 1 blockchain used for powering enterprise data solutions and AI. Constellation's reach of products extends to retail intelligence, defense, AI security, and consumer applications in Web3. More can be found at https://constellationnetwork.io/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-adds-blockchain-data-infrastructure-capabilities-wi-1168126