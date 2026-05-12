AIAI Holdings Corporation Engages Integrous Communications for Investor Relations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ Reserved:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that it has engaged Integrous Communications, a leading North American investor relations and strategic communications firm, to lead its investor relations initiatives. Integrous will assist Ai2 with communicating its corporate, financial, and investor developments to shareholders and prospective investors, while enhancing awareness of the Company's story within the capital markets.

"Our Transformational AI-enabled company will seek to drive value through accretive acquisitions, made using an AI-focused and disciplined acquisition and operating model to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion." said Ai2 Chief Executive Officer Todd Furniss. "We are excited to work with Integrous to bring increased awareness of our strategy and company within the investment community."

"We are thrilled to be working with AIAI Holdings Company to launch their investor relations program," said Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner of Integrous. "Ai2 is introducing a compelling model that combines strategic acquisitions with real-world AI implementation and operational optimization, an approach not currently represented in today's public markets. Our team is excited to partner with the Company to communicate its growth strategy to investors and build strong, long-term relationships within the investment community."

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm which provides integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with locations across the US and Canada, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges. For more information, please visit www.integcom.us.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-corporation-engages-integrous-communications-for-in-1165960