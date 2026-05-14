AIAI Holdings Corporation Begins Trading on NASDAQ Under Ticker 'AIAI'

Amplifying Intelligence and Redefining Success by Launching a New Era of Real-World AI Implementation

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that its Class A common shares have begun trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "AIAI."

"It's an exciting day for us to debut on NASDAQ," said CEO and co-founder Todd Furniss. "Through this listing, we are introducing a new paradigm for acquisition, implementation, and optimization. We have assembled a world-class Board of Directors and management team with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, mergers and acquisitions, and operational excellence. We are leaving pilots and theory behind and are launching a new era of implemented AI.

"Our initial portfolio spans healthcare, infrastructure, natural resources, financial services, and technology, and we are actively seeking organizations that share our vision to amplify intelligence and redefine success.

"We believe in building up, not rolling up. By integrating AI directly into the enterprises we own and operate, Ai2 captures value at the operational and enterprise levels. AI-driven improvements increase revenue, enhance cash flow, strengthen margins, and increase enterprise value, creating long-term benefits for all shareholders. Further, our focus on innovation will allow us to make profound impacts on the industries we serve.

"With our NASDAQ listing now in place, we are focused on advancing a disciplined acquisition strategy and evaluating a robust pipeline of potential opportunities to expand and strengthen our portfolio over time," added Furniss. "Our objective is to identify businesses where Transformational AI can be applied in a practical and measurable way to enhance operations, improve financial performance and support long-term shareholder value creation. In this model, AI is more than software; it becomes a core value-creation engine embedded into the foundation of the enterprise."

RBW Capital Partners was an advisor to the Company on the listing.

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

Visit and follow AIAI Holdings Corporation online:

Website: www.aiaiholdings.com

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-corporation-begins-trading-on-nasdaq-under-ticker-a-1166812