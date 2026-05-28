Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("Forge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant infrastructure milestone at its fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia, marked by the completion and full payment of key surface facilities and supporting infrastructure that strengthen site safety, improve operational readiness, and support long-term project advancement.

Completion and Occupancy of Mining Camps

Forge reports that Phase 1 construction of the initial mining camps at La Estrella is now complete, fully paid, and occupied by underground miners, engineering and support staff. Built to support early-stage underground development, the camp includes 12 rooms with capacity for more than 24 personnel, with six dedicated sanitary units to ensure comfort and hygiene.



Phase 2 of the camp will be added as underground development ramps up and the workforce expands. The current foundations were engineered to support a future second floor, enabling efficient expansion as operations scale. The facilities are built for continuous, multi-shift activity, improving workforce efficiency while maintaining strong safety and living standards on site.

Photo 1. Completed mining camp facilities at La Estrella

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PJ Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Forge Resources Corp., commented: "The completion of our camps and key site infrastructure represents an important milestone for La Estrella. These facilities enhance safety, support our workforce, and provide the foundation for long-term, efficient operations. At the same time, our collaboration with local communities on road access and environmental initiatives reflects our commitment to responsible development and creating lasting benefits beyond the project itself."

Power Station and Mechanical Facilities Reach Full Completion

Forge reports the completion of the fully paid for the purpose-built power and mechanical station at the La Estrella project. This facility houses the site's energy generation systems and pneumatic compressors, providing a reliable and efficient on-site power source to support underground operations. Engineered with scalability in mind, the station reduces reliance on external power and is designed to support increased site activity as development advances. This infrastructure strengthens the long-term resilience and self-sufficiency of operations as the project advances.

Photo 2. Completed power station and mechanical facilities\

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Road Access Upgrades Completed Through Community Collaboration

Approximately 70 metres of concrete track road have also been constructed along the access route leading to the La Estrella project. This work was carried out by local Community Action Boards and funded through central government programs, with the Company supporting the initiative by providing personnel and equipment.

Built to heavy-duty specifications capable of supporting 18-wheeler transport, the upgraded road is expected to significantly improve long-term access, logistics reliability, and safety for both the project and the surrounding community. This collaborative effort underscores the Company's commitment to working alongside local stakeholders to deliver infrastructure improvements that provide lasting regional benefits.

Photo 3. Upgrades to the concrete access road to La Estrella

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Forge Advances Reforestation and ESG Commitments

In alignment with the project's environmental license and the Company's ESG commitments, reforestation initiatives within the La Estrella project area continue to advance. Over the past quarter, approximately 1,600 trees were planted, directly supporting biodiversity, habitat restoration, erosion control, and long-term ecological sustainability. These actions reflect the Company's Environmental Stewardship policy, which prioritizes minimizing operational impacts through ongoing monitoring and reclamation, adhering to international best practices, and supporting conservation efforts across all project areas.

Photo 4. Tree planting and reforestation activities

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About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the continued advancement of the La Estrella project, future underground development activities, potential expansion of site infrastructure, workforce growth, expected benefits of road access improvements, ongoing environmental and reforestation initiatives, and the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for the project. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299187

Source: Forge Resources Corp.