Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Recognized for AI Innovation as CAIRO Wins 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 7 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its Crexendo AI Receptionist/Orchestrator (CAIRO) has been named a winner of the 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards recognizes the most innovative technologies that are redefining customer engagement and enabling organizations to deliver more intelligent, responsive, and personalized customer experiences.

Crexendo's CAIRO leverages artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent orchestration to modernize how businesses engage with customers across voice and digital communications. The platform enables organizations and service providers to improve responsiveness, reduce operational friction, enhance scalability, and deliver highly personalized customer experiences at enterprise scale.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, I am proud to congratulate the winners of the 2026 Product of the Year Awards," said Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief of TMC. "Today's customer experience landscape is more dynamic and demanding than ever. The companies we recognize this year are delivering solutions that not only meet rising expectations, but set new standards for engagement, responsiveness, and performance. Their innovations are helping organizations turn customer experience into a true competitive advantage."

We believe AI will fundamentally reshape the future of customer engagement and enterprise communications, and this recognition further validates Crexendo's strategy and leadership in innovation," said Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo, Inc. "CAIRO represents the next evolution of intelligent communications by combining AI driven automation and orchestration into a scalable platform designed for modern businesses and service providers. As organizations increasingly prioritize operational efficiency, responsiveness, and personalized customer interactions, we believe solutions like CAIRO position Crexendo at the forefront of one of the most important technology shifts impacting the communications industry today."

Korn added "This award also reflects the strength of our broader software and cloud communications platform and reinforces our continued focus on delivering high value, innovation driven solutions that support long term growth, deeper customer engagement, and expanding opportunities across our partner ecosystem."

Crexendo continues to expand its position as a leading provider of software-driven cloud communications and AI-enabled customer engagement solutions. The company remains focused on delivering scalable innovation, strengthening its partner community, and helping organizations modernize communications infrastructure while improving operational performance and customer experience.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 245 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing AI will fundamentally reshape the future of customer engagement and enterprise communications and that this recognition further validates its strategy and innovation leadership; (ii) CAIRO represents the next evolution of intelligent communications by combining AI driven automation, orchestration, and customer engagement into a scalable platform designed for modern businesses and service providers; (iii) believing that as organizations increasingly prioritize operational efficiency, responsiveness, and personalized customer interactions solutions like CAIRO position the Company at the forefront of one of the most important technology shifts impacting the communications industry today and (iv) believing this award also reflects the strength of its broader software and cloud communications platform and reinforces its continued focus on delivering high value, innovation driven solutions that support long term growth, deeper customer engagement, and expanding opportunities across the partner ecosystem.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-recognized-for-ai-innovation-as-cairo-wins-2026-customer-product-of-the-1170331