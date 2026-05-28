

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Financial Ltd. (PHOE.TA), an Israel-based financial platform and asset management company, on Thursday reported higher profit for the first quarter.



Comprehensive income increased 24% to NIS 702 million or NIS 2.8 per share from NIS 568 million in the corresponding period last year.



Core income rose 13% to NIS 709 million from NIS 626 million a year ago, exceeding expectations.



Return on equity (ROE) was 24.1% in the first quarter, while Core ROE was 24.4%.



Assets under management increased to NIS 623 billion as of March 31, 2026, from NIS 610 billion at the end of 2025.



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