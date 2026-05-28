

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative has announced that the United States and Mexico will hold a series of bilateral negotiating rounds related to the first Joint Review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.



On May 28-29, Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Jeff Goettman will lead a U.S. delegation to Mexico City for the first bilateral negotiating round with Mexico, which will feature negotiations on economic security and rules of origin for key industrial goods.



On June 16-17, the two countries will hold a second negotiating round in Washington, D.C., which will also include discussions on agriculture and a level playing field. During the week of July 20, the United States and Mexico will hold a third negotiating round in Mexico City.



The negotiations will focus on ensuring that the USMCA benefits U.S. manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, workers, and service suppliers, and businesses of all size, including our small and medium-sized enterprises, USTR said in a press release.



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