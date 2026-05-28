

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDC has issued a new food safety alert in the wake of two separate Salmonella outbreaks linked to moringa leaf products.



Eighteen people across 14 states have fallen sick with the same strain of Salmonella. Out of them, seven people have been hospitalized, while no deaths were reported.



Information shows Mogo brand moringa capsules may be the cause of the infection, according to CDC. These products have been recalled but CDC warned that it may still be in homes. consumers have been advised to check homes for recalled products and not to use them. 'If you have any of these recalled products in your home, throw them out or return them to the store'.



Most people infected with?Salmonella?develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.



The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.



In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.



Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.



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