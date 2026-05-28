Subaru of America: Subaru Teams Join Global Earth Day Efforts With Local Impact in Camden

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / For Subaru employees, Earth Day was another opportunity to put the Subaru Love Promise into action. More than 60 volunteers from our Camden, NJ headquarters joined local partners and community members at Mayor Vic Carstarfen's Camden Strong Clean Up Kickoff Event.

From beautifying the North Camden Community Center and Pyne Poynt Park, to painting a community mural in partnership with We Live Here, planting with the Trust for Public Land, and distributing 100 trees from the Arbor Day Foundation, volunteers supported environmental stewardship and neighborhood greening initiatives.

Other efforts took place internationally, including hundreds of volunteers at Subaru regional offices nationwide, joining with colleagues from Subaru Corporation Japan and Subaru of Indiana Automotive to make an impact.

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-teams-join-global-earth-day-efforts-with-local-impact-in-camden-1171412