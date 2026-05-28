

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's economy grew at the slowest pace in just over five years in the first quarter of this year amid a slower growth in consumption and investments as well as the slump in exports and imports, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose an unadjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year following a 3.9 percent increase in the previous quarter. The outcome was the weakest since the fourth quarter of the Covid year 2020, when the economy shrunk, as well as the slowest pace of expansion since the final three months of the year 2019.



Consumption growth slowed to 1.9 percent from 2.8 percent and the rate of increase in gross fixed capital formation eased sharply to 2.5 percent from 7.0 percent in the previous quarter.



Total exports decreased 1.6 percent, entirely erasing a broadly similar gain in the previous quarter. Imports shrank 0.3 percent.



Gross value added grew 2.1 percent year-on-year after a 2.8 percent increase in the previous quarter.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Croatian economy grew 2.4 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent gain in the previous quarter.



The seasonally adjusted quarterly growth was nil versus 1.2 percent in the previous three months.



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