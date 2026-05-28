Pearson launches AI modules to address "AI Readiness" gap between higher education and work

Students to earn Credly badges to signal AI proficiency in career fields

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced new AI modules designed to help college and university students build practical, workforce-relevant AI skills within their field of study.

The modules, now available internationally and launching in the United States by August 1, embed industry-relevant AI learning directly into courses across more than 20 disciplines-including business, health, science, and social sciences-making AI relevant to how students will use it in their future careers.

Students who complete the AI modules earn Credly badges, providing a recognized credential that signals job-ready AI proficiency to employers.

Why it matters

The launch comes as new research from Pearson and AWS highlights a growing gap between AI exposure in education and real-world application. The report shows that many graduates lack practical experience with the application of AI tools in their field, which employers cite as a top barrier to hiring and productivity.

Bringing AI into the disciplines

"Our research shows that access to AI alone isn't enough. Students need structured opportunities to apply it in real-world contexts," said Tom ap Simon, President of Pearson Higher Education. "As a connector between institutions and employers, Pearson is committed to creating learning experiences that will help students build the practical AI skills they need to succeed in the workforce."

The AI modules integrate applied scenarios, real-world use cases, and guided practice into existing higher education coursework. By embedding AI directly into subject matter, they help students understand how AI is used in their field and develop the confidence to apply it responsibly.

These modules are available in MyLab and Mastering and come in addition to the AI Literacy Modules Pearson provides educators to teach about ethical and responsible AI practices.

Part of a broader AI learning ecosystem

This launch builds on Pearson's broader AI learning ecosystem, focused on combining learning science, subject matter expertise, and responsible AI design to improve student outcomes and prepare learners for the future of work.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and designed to promote better student outcomes. Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.

Related Pearson news

New Pearson and AWS Global Research: 53% of Employers Struggle to Find AI-Ready Graduates

New Pearson data shows students build proficiency with AI-powered practice

New Data Shows AI Study Tools Turn Passive Reading into Active Learning for College Students

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

Media Contacts

US: sami.miller@pearson.com

UK: anfaal.mahmood@pearson.com

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