

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the first time in thirteen months in April, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month. Moreover, this was the first decline since April 2025.



The largest annual volume of decline was recorded in furniture and lighting, which fell by 10.3 percent, followed by clothing, footwear, and textiles with a 7.2 percent decline. Sales at department stores dropped 4.5 percent, and fuel sales were 2.6 percent lower.



On the other hand, sales of pharmaceutical, medical, and cosmetic articles grew notably by 10.5 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent fall in March.



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