Gentoo Media Inc.: Gentoo Media - CFO Resigns from Position

Malta, 28 May 2026 - Gentoo Media today announces that the Company's CFO, Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen, has resigned from his position.

The Company is engaged in a close and constructive dialogue with Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen to ensure a smooth and responsible handover of responsibilities. During his time with the Company, Mads has played an important role in supporting Gentoo Media's strategic and operational transformation following the 2024 split and throughout the strategic realignment initiated in 2025. As the Company now enters its next phase from a leaner and more focused platform, both parties remain committed to ensuring an orderly transition and continuity moving forward.

At the same time, the Board of Directors and management are in the process of hiring a new CFO to support Gentoo Media's next phase of development.

CEO Jonas Warrer comments:

"We would like to thank Mads for his dedication and collaboration during a period of significant change for Gentoo Media. Mads has played an important role in the transformation initiated in 2025, including strengthening financial processes, supporting the Company's strategic realignment and helping build a leaner and more focused organisation.

As Gentoo Media now enters its next phase, we are maintaining a constructive dialogue regarding the upcoming transition and share a common commitment to ensuring a stable and responsible handover for the benefit of the Company, its employees and other stakeholders."

CFO Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen comments:

"I am grateful for the time I have spent at Gentoo Media and look forward to contributing to a smooth transition during the coming period."

The Company's strategy, operations and financial outlook remain unchanged.

For further information, contact:

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@g2m.com, +46 737674852

Jonas Warrer, CEO, jonas.warrer@g2m.com, +45 3078 8450







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