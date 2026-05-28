

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer price inflation increased slightly in May to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years amid higher energy costs, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.08 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 4.01 percent rise in April. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in January 2025.



Inflation based on energy quickened to 11.2 percent from 10.6 percent in April. The data showed that motor fuel costs were 27.3 percent more expensive compared to last year.



Services inflation rose to 5.9 percent from 5.3 percent, while the annual price growth in food products eased to 1.2 percent from 1.9 percent.



Excluding energy products and unprocessed food, core inflation rose to 3.59 percent in May from 3.55 percent in April.



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