Comcast and El Centro de la Raza Open Lift Zone in Federal Way to Help South King County Families Build Digital Skills

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Comcast launched its newest Lift Zone this month in partnership with El Centro de la Raza to advance digital skills and training opportunities for families in South King County. The Lift Zone, powered by Comcast Business, is located at El Centro de la Raza, 1607 S 341st Pl, Federal Way, WA 98003, and includes a $350,000 investment to support facility and technology upgrades.

This Lift Zone now serves as a hub for digital learning and workforce development and offers:

Free high-speed 6GHz Xfinity WiFi delivering fast, reliable connectivity

On-site Digital Navigators to assist with internet access, device support, and digital literacy assistance

Flexible, tech-enabled spaces for parent meetings, youth programming, and academic enrichment

Public access workstations for community use, including navigation support, public benefits application, employment, and life-skills resources, and more

Hybrid digital skills training and small business workshops (in-person and online)

"The new Lift Zone at our Federal Way location represents a powerful investment in the future of our community," said Estela Ortega, Executive Director of El Centro de la Raza. "With free, reliable WiFi access and Comcast's generous contribution to support facility and technology upgrades, we are expanding our ability to serve members with the tools, connectivity, and programs they need to learn, grow, and succeed. This investment will strengthen our capacity to deliver digital skills training, support career advancement, and ensure families across South King County can fully participate in today's digital world."

Lift Zones are a part of Project UP, Comcast's initiative to ensure more people in more communities have access to the internet and digital tools needed to thrive. Launched in 2020, the award-winning program includes more than 1,250 locations across the country.

"Lift Zones create pathways to opportunity," said Keith Turner, Senior Vice President, Comcast Pacific Northwest. "We're proud to partner with El Centro de la Raza to bring this location to Federal Way and provide a trusted space where community members can access high-speed internet, develop digital skills, and pursue their educational and career goals."

Comcast has invested more than $7.4 million in cash and in-kind services in Greater Seattle over the past four years. This support includes expanding internet access, delivering digital skills training, and providing devices to help thousands of Seattle residents thrive in an increasingly digital world. To bridge the digital skills gap and create pathways to meaningful careers, Comcast's investment has funded more than 60 local organizations that are deeply embedded in the area, including Asian Counseling & Referral Service, Evergreen Goodwill, Mary's Place, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish, and more.

As an organization grounded in the Latino/a community of Washington State, it is the mission of El Centro de la Raza (The Center for People of All Races) to build the Beloved Community through unifying all racial and economic sectors; to organize, empower, and defend the basic human rights of our most vulnerable and marginalized populations; and to bring critical consciousness, justice, dignity, and equity to all the peoples of the world. The organization is 50 years old. El Centro de la Raza provides 43 programs and services to children, youth, families, and seniors in the community. Learn more at www.elcentrodelaraza.org.

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SOURCE: Comcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-and-el-centro-de-la-raza-open-lift-zone-in-federal-way-t-1171434