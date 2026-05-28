Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Notification of Transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Ecora ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Andrew Webb, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.
On 21 May 2026, Mr. Webb acquired 20,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £1.4075 per share.
These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Mr. Andrew Webb
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Non-Executive Chairman of Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
20,000
£1.4075
e.
Date of the transaction
21 May 2026
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Ecora Royalties PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
www.ecoraroyalties.com
FTI Consulting
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com
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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-notification-of-transactions-by-directors-1171497