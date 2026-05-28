Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
>>> Pacific startet 15.000m-Bohrprogramm <<<
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 14:03
1,606 Euro
-0,25 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6481,68019:40
1,6461,68219:39
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 18:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Notification of Transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Ecora ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Andrew Webb, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

On 21 May 2026, Mr. Webb acquired 20,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £1.4075 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Mr. Andrew Webb

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman of Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.4075

20,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

20,000

£1.4075

e.

Date of the transaction

21 May 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary


Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com



FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-notification-of-transactions-by-directors-1171497

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.