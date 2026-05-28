Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,210,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

The Options were granted on May 28, 2026 and have a term of three years and vest on the day of the grant with the exception of 50,000 which shall vest in 12 months from the grant date. The Options may be exercised at a price of $2.55 per Common Share.

The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan, which was most recently approved by the shareholders of the Company on January 23, 2026.

The Stock Options and any common shares of the Company issued upon exercise of the Stock Options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant of the Stock Options.

About the Hat Project

The Hat Project is a polymetallic copper-gold-cobalt-scandium project located in northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a porphyry-style mineralized system and has been the subject of extensive drilling, geological modelling, metallurgical work, and technical studies. Doubleview continues to advance the Hat Project through exploration, technical evaluation, metallurgical test work, and environmental baseline programs.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 exploration program, drilling, metallurgical test work, environmental and hydrological studies, topographical mapping, future technical studies, possible mineral resource category conversion, possible deposit expansion, and future project advancement.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which might cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks include exploration risk, metallurgical risk, permitting risk, financing risk, market risk, regulatory risk, weather-related delays, availability of contractors and equipment, laboratory timing, and the risk that drilling or technical work will not produce the expected results.

Mineral resource category conversion is not assured. Additional drilling does not guarantee conversion of Inferred mineral resources to Indicated mineral resources or Indicated mineral resources to Measured mineral resources. Step-out drilling does not guarantee expansion of the deposit. Future technical studies, including any Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study, remain subject to further work, financing, regulatory review, and technical results.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299232

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.