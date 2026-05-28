Renault Group's climate ambition based on science

In 2019, Renault Group was the first carmaker to rely on science-based climate targets.

Renault Group is announcing the renewal of its science-based targets, with a new approval of its near- and long-term targets by the Science Based Targets initiative.

These targets are supported by the product momentum of futuREady strategic plan.





Boulogne-Billancourt, May 28, 2026

In 2019, Renault Group was the first carmaker to rely on science-based climate targets. Renault is announcing the renewal of its science-based targets, with a new approval of its near- and long-term targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Current automotive market, energy trend and public policies show a pathway. Along with its plants, products and suppliers, Renault Group's transition plan ambitions to enable the acceleration of the greenhouse gas reduction. With the contribution of material makers, renewable energy producers, incentivized low carbon policy, the Group sees a pathway to "contribute to limiting global warming to well below 2°C, and continue efforts to align with a 1.5°C trajectory", as stated in the Paris Agreement.

futuREady confirms the next steps: 16 new electric models to be launched, additional 25% less energy per vehicle produced by 2030, 30% of materials coming from the circular economy1, including steel, aluminum, polymers, accelerating progress on battery with higher energy density (10% to 40% improvement by 2030) and recycling solutions.

Reference targets for 2035

Renault Group has set reference targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for 2035, which are part of a gradual transition trajectory, consistent with current global automotive market conditions and public policies.

These ambitions are based on the continued deployment of the levers engaged by the Group - improvement of its operations' energy efficiency, gradual evolution of the electric sales mix of the Group, and progressive mobilization of the value chain while integrating prudent assumptions regarding the pace of change in public policies, energy infrastructure and market transformation.

In this context, Renault Group has set minimum greenhouse gas reduction targets in 2035 compared to 2019:

72% of its operations' emissions (scopes 1 and 2, approved by the SBTi as part of the Group's ambition levels, see below)

and 40% of the emissions related to the production and use of its products (scope 3, not approved by the SBTi).

Ambitions approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

In addition to these reference targets, Renault Group has set short- and long-term emission reduction ambition levels approved by the SBTi.

These levels of ambition can be achieved thanks to the Group's transition plan and stronger energy decarbonization in the upstream and downstream automotive value chain as climate transition can only succeed collectively.

In this framework, the Group aims for a greenhouse gas reduction of:

72% of its operations (scopes 1 and 2) in 2035 compared to 2019,

57% of emissions related to the production and usage of its products (scope 3) in 2035 compared to 2019,

and aims to achieve net zero2 carbon emissions across the entire value chain in 2050.





https://sciencebasedtargets.org/target-dashboard

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com







RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine - and its financial captive - Mobilize Financial Services - to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

1 Including materials recycled in accordance with ISO 14021 and production offcuts or scraps reincorporated into manufacturing processes on an industrial site

2 Net Zero = 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for scopes 1, 2 and 3 and permanent carbon capture for the remaining 10% of residual emissions