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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 15:25
6,550 Euro
-2,24 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4007,15019:42
Dow Jones News
28.05.2026 19:27 Uhr
427 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
28-May-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Bank of America Corporation 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Wilmington 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
27-May-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
28-May-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  0.058847        11.980363           12.039210   20942658 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      0.083675        11.587011           11.670686     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50                    102367                     0.058847 
 
Sub Total 8.A       102367                      0.058847%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
Right to Recall   n/a      n/a        65148                       0.037451 
 
Sub Total 8.B1                     65148                       0.037451%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
Swaps         11/12/2026   n/a          Cash          4165880       2.394820 
 
Swaps         15/04/2027   n/a          Cash          342256       0.196751 
 
Swaps         15/10/2027   n/a          Cash          23626        0.013582 
 
Swaps         20/09/2027   n/a          Cash          1034918       0.594939 
 
Swaps         15/03/2028   n/a          Cash          31874        0.018323 
 
Swaps         23/02/2027   n/a          Cash          1440000       0.827807 
 
Swaps         06/01/2027   n/a          Cash          1619648       0.931081 
 
Swaps         02/04/2027   n/a          Cash          3676220       2.113332 
 
Swaps         05/05/2027   n/a          Cash          3433048       1.973541 
 
Swaps         09/06/2026   n/a          Cash          1532908       0.881216 
 
Swaps         09/03/2028   n/a          Cash          766454       0.440608 
 
Swaps         15/06/2026   n/a          Cash          3954        0.002273 
 
Swaps         15/09/2026   n/a          Cash          24641        0.014165 
 
Swaps         29/01/2027   n/a          Cash          6510        0.003742 
 
Swaps         31/03/2027   n/a          Cash          3908        0.002247 
 
Swaps         31/07/2026   n/a          Cash          1211994       0.696733 
 
Swaps         26/06/2026   n/a          Cash          688000       0.395507 
 
Swaps         19/04/2027   n/a          Cash          90041        0.051761 
 
Swaps         30/06/2026   n/a          Cash          2152        0.001237 
 
Swaps         29/10/2027   n/a          Cash          36270        0.020850 
 
Swaps         21/06/2027   n/a          Cash          640841       0.368397 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                    20775143      11.942912%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                  6.395364               6.395364% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
 
 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International                4.669216               4.728064% 
Corporation 
 
 
Bank of    BofA Securities 
America    Europe SA                                       
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

28-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 429048 
EQS News ID:  2335398 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2335398&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2026 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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