Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) HOL-Holding(s) in Company 28-May-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-May-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 28-May-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.058847 11.980363 12.039210 20942658 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.083675 11.587011 11.670686 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 102367 0.058847 Sub Total 8.A 102367 0.058847%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 65148 0.037451 Sub Total 8.B1 65148 0.037451%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4165880 2.394820 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 342256 0.196751 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 23626 0.013582 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1034918 0.594939 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 31874 0.018323 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827807 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931081 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113332 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973541 Swaps 09/06/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881216 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440608 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 3954 0.002273 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 24641 0.014165 Swaps 29/01/2027 n/a Cash 6510 0.003742 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 3908 0.002247 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696733 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395507 Swaps 19/04/2027 n/a Cash 90041 0.051761 Swaps 30/06/2026 n/a Cash 2152 0.001237 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 36270 0.020850 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368397 Sub Total 8.B2 20775143 11.942912%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.395364 6.395364% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 4.669216 4.728064% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

28-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 429048 EQS News ID: 2335398 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 28, 2026 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)