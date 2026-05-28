'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in BioArctic AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) held its Annual General Meeting in Stockholm, whereby the following resolutions were made.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet: allocation of result and determination of the record date for the dividend

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the company and for the group in accordance with the submitted accounting documents and resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that a dividend of SEK 2 per share shall be paid, with 1 June 2026 as the record date for the dividend.

Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The board of directors and the remuneration of the board of directors

The ordinary members Eugen Steiner, Cecilia Edström, Anna-Lena Engwall, Lars Lannfelt, Lotta Ljungqvist, and Mikael Smedeby were re-elected as ordinary board members. As new board members, Philip Scheltens and Linda Nilsson were elected. All board members were elected for a term of office extending to the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Eugen Steiner was re-elected as chairperson of the board of directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved on remuneration of the board of directors and remuneration for the work in the committees in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal as follows: SEK 875,000 to the chairperson of the board of directors, SEK 315,000 to each of the other ordinary board members that are not employed by the company, SEK 120,000 to the chairperson of the audit committee, SEK 70,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee that are not employed by the company, SEK 85,000 to the chairperson of the remuneration committee, SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee that are not employed by the company, SEK 85,000 to the chairperson of the research and development committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the research and development committee that are not employed by the company.

The auditor and the remuneration for the auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect the registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor for the company for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. PwC has informed the company that the authorised auditor Niclas Bergenmo will be the auditor in charge. The remuneration to the auditor shall be paid against approved invoice.

Remuneration report regarding the financial year 2025

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the remuneration report regarding the financial year 2025.

Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on issues of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to resolve on issues of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The resolution entails that the board of directors is authorised to, whether on one or several occasions, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The board of directors shall have the mandate to adopt resolutions on issues with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and with or without a provision of an issue in kind or an issue by way of set-off or other terms. However, the board of directors shall not be authorised to adopt resolutions that result in an increase of the share capital of the Company of more than ten (10) percent in relation to the share capital of the Company at the time of the authorisation first being utilised.

Incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved to introduce an incentive program for the company's employees and resolved on hedging arrangements for the incentive program in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The program is a three-year incentive program under which the participants will be awarded a maximum of 235,000 performance-based share units (PSUs) which, provided that certain conditions are met, entitle the participants to receive B-shares free of charge.

The right to receive B-shares is conditioned upon (i) that the PSUs are vested, i.e. as a general rule that the participant continues to be employed in the group during a period of three years after the allotment of the PSUs, and (ii) that the performance conditions are met. The performance conditions include (i) conditions regarding the accumulated total shareholder return (TSR) (the TSR condition), (ii) one or more operational targets relating to the company's research and development and/or partnerships and established by the board of directors (the operational conditions), and (iii) one or more sustainability-related targets set by the board of directors (the sustainability conditions).

Fulfilment of the performance criteria shall be assessed as of 28 May 2029. The TSR condition is fulfilled if the accumulated total shareholder return (shareholder return in the form of share price appreciation together with the reinvestment of any dividends) of the company's B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is at least 30 percent during the measurement period of the incentive program. The board of directors may resolve that the TSR condition shall be adjusted in the event of a share split or reverse share split or other similar corporate events.

In order to secure delivery of shares within the program and finance the company's costs for the program, the Annual General Meeting resolved on hedging arrangements with the right for the board of directors to combine or select one or several of the hedging arrangements in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The Annual General Meeting resolved on the following hedging arrangements i) approval of transfer of not more than 235,000 acquired B-shares in the company free of charge to participants in the program, ii) an authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisition of not more than 730,000 shares in the company and iii) a directed issue of not more than 309,000 warrants and approval of transfer of warrants to ensure delivery within the program and to dispose of the warrants in order to cover costs related to, or fulfil obligations occurring under, the program. If the board of directors resolves to exercise all warrants for delivery of shares within the program or to finance the company's costs for the incentive program, the dilution effect will amount to 0.35 percent of the number of outstanding shares and 0.13 percent of the number of votes.

Resolution on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt updated guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in the company in accordance with the board of directors' proposal.

The guidelines were updated on the basis that the current guidelines were adopted at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and that new guidelines are required to be adopted at least every four years. The principal change is that the board of directors is expressly authorised to resolve on additional variable remuneration beyond the target-based bonus in situations where the operational targets are exceeded and there are extraordinary performances or circumstances that justifies this. The total variable remuneration may amount to a maximum of 150 percent of the annual fixed salary for the CEO and a maximum of 80 percent for other senior executives.

The information was released for public disclosure, through agency of the contact person below, on 28 May 2026 at 6:30 p.m CET.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 704 107 180

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO

E-mail: anders.martin-lof@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 70 683 79 77

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-in-bioarctic-ab--publ-,c4354575

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4354575/4120437.pdf '‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹'‹Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in BioArctic AB (publ)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-in-bioarctic-ab-publ-302784835.html