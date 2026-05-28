

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market opened weak on Thursday and languished in negative territory right through the session as investors stayed wary of picking up stocks amid worries about Middle East tensions.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,439.59 around mid morning, ended the day with a loss of 122.65 points or 0.9% at 13,504.76, snapping a 10-day winning run.



Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, Julius Baer, Zurich Insurance Group and Sonova lost 2%-2.5%.



Alcon and Helvetia Baloise Holding both ended nearly 2% down. Nestle, Straumann Holding, Novartis, Swiss Re, UBS Group, Geberit, SGS, VAT Group, Sika and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.7%-1.6%.



Kuehne + Nagel, Logitech International, Sandoz Group and Lonza Group gained 1%-1.5%.



In economic news, Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose by 0.5% year-on-year to 5.537 million in the first-quarter of 2026, accelerating from a 0.2% gain in the previous quarter, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



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