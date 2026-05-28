

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday reported the state's first mpox cases of the year after identifying a cluster of infections.



According to DHS, five mpox cases had been reported in Wisconsin as of May 3. The cases were found in southeastern and northern parts of the state.



Health officials said mpox has continued to spread at low levels since 2022, but the latest cluster comes as cases are rising across the United States. Meanwhile, nationwide, 535 cases had been confirmed as of May 3.



Mpox is a rare but potentially serious virus that spreads through close physical contact, including intimate or face-to-face contact, as well as through contaminated items used by an infected person.



Common symptoms include an unexplained rash that turns into hard, round, fluid-filled or pus-filled skin lesions. Some people may also develop fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, or chills. Officials said the rash usually appears within one to three days after fever, although some people may notice sores or rash first.



DHS advised people at higher risk of exposure to speak with a healthcare provider about vaccination. This includes gay and bisexual men, men who have sex with men, people with multiple sexual partners, travelers who may have sexual contact in other regions, and healthcare workers who may be exposed to the virus.



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