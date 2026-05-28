

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, treasuries showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day on Thursday.



Bond prices climbed well off their early lows and into positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.6 basis points to 4.455 percent after reaching a high of 4.510 percent.



Treasuries initially moved to the downside amid a spike by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures surging as much as 4.3 percent.



The price of crude oil jumped after reports the U.S. launched another round of 'self-defense strikes' in southern Iran, leading Tehran to retaliate by purportedly targeting a U.S. air base.



However, bond prices rebounded after a report from Axios said U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding.



Citing two U.S. officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts, Axios indicated the MOU would extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.



Axios noted President Donald Trump has not yet given final approval, with a U.S. official saying he wants a couple of days to think about the deal.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.4 percent in April after climbing by 0.7 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.5 percent.



The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March, in line with estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index crept up by 0.2 percent in April after rising by 0.3 percent in March. Core prices were expected to rise by another 0.3 percent.



The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index ticked up to 3.3 percent in April from 3.2 percent, matching expectations.



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