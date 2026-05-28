Designed for life in the great outdoors and those that need a world-class 4X4, the INEOS Grenadier and Quartermaster will be available in Québec exclusively at a bespoke new HGreg dealership in Laval starting June 1st, 2026.

HGreg announces the official arrival of British brand INEOS Automotive in Québec and becomes the exclusive distributor of the INEOS Grenadier lineup in the province. The vehicles will be offered through a brand-new dealership currently under construction in Laval, marking an important milestone in HGreg's expansion into the premium and specialty utility vehicle segment.

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Designed for adventure and off-road conditions, this premium SUV is now available in Québec at the new HGreg Ineos Grenadier dealership in Laval. (Photo: Ineos Grenadier)

The first INEOS Grenadier models have already made their way to Québec and can be seen at the future HGreg INEOS Grenadier dealership, located at 1950 Boulevard Chomedey, Suite 100, in Laval. Orders and purchases will be possible starting June 1st, while the dealership's official opening is expected this summer.

With this new banner, HGreg is expanding its automotive lineup with a vehicle designed for drivers seeking durability, versatility, and uncompromising off-road performance. Built for outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and off-road driving fans, the INEOS Grenadier stands out as a modern utility vehicle engineered to handle Québec's demanding conditions, from harsh winters and challenging roads to long nature getaways.

Featuring a ladder-frame chassis, permanent all-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and engineering focused on durability, the Grenadier and Quartermaster capture the spirit of classic 4x4s while incorporating the comfort, safety, and technology customers expect from a modern vehicle.

"The arrival of the INEOS Grenadier marks an important milestone for HGreg and demonstrates our commitment to offering Québec consumers exceptional vehicles that meet specific needs," stated John Hairabedian, President of HGreg. "Québec is a natural market for the INEOS Grenadier. Whether for work, outdoor adventures, or winter conditions, the Grenadier was designed to handle the many conditions this region is known for."

Developed by INEOS Automotive in collaboration with several world-renowned automotive partners, the Grenadier was designed without compromise to deliver an authentic, sustainable, and reliable driving experience, both on the road and off the beaten path.

"From the outset, our goal was to create a truly modern and practical utility vehicle, designed for those who need a capable and durable 4x4," said Marcel Guay, Head of Canada and Mexico, INEOS Automotive. "Québec is a particularly strategic market for us because of its climate, its outdoor culture, and drivers' interest in rugged, versatile vehicles. We are very pleased to be partnering with a trusted partner like HGreg for our official launch in the province."

Thanks to this exclusive partnership, HGreg will handle sales and service for INEOS Grenadier vehicles throughout Québec. Customers can now see the different models in person, get information from specialized sales consultants, and reserve their vehicle by visiting hgregoireineosgrenadier.com.

About HGreg

Established in 1993, HGreg is committed to simplifying the car-buying process through its core values of excellence, transparency, smart use of technology and a refreshing customer-focused philosophy. Supported by a passionate team of car enthusiasts, HGreg operates dealerships in Québec and the U.S., offering both new and pre-owned vehicles. For more information, visit www.hgregoire.com.

About INEOS Automotive

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for an uncompromising 4X4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4X4 development and manufacturing.

In 2022 the INEOS Grenadier was launched: a truly global 4X4 built from the ground up that combines rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour. The Grenadier provides best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability with the modern comfort and refinement customers expect wherever they are in the world. In 2023 a double-cab pick-up variant of the Grenadier was launched called the Quartermaster.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS, a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and oil products. It employs 24,500 people across 29 businesses, with a production network spanning 154 sites in 27 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2025, INEOS had sales of $55bn. To find out more about INEOS Automotive, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Aline Bedros

Torchia Communications

514-250-2332 aline@torchiacom.com

torchiacom.com