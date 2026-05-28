

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $3.43 billion, or $5.24 per share. This compares with $965 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dell Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.19 billion or $4.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 87.6% to $43.84 billion from $23.37 billion last year.



Dell Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.43 Bln. vs. $965 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.24 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $43.84 Bln vs. $23.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 44.0 B To $ 45.0 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 165.0 B To $ 169.0 B



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