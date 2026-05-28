

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.19 billion, or $4.93 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $4.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $70.52 billion from $63.20 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.19 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.93 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $70.52 Bln vs. $63.20 Bln last year.



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