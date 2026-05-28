

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Design software company Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire maintenance and operations software provider MaintainX in an all-cash transaction valued at about $3.6 billion.



Autodesk said the acquisition is intended to strengthen its strategy of connecting design, manufacturing and operational workflows through a unified platform.



MaintainX provides maintenance management and operational workflow software used for asset inspections, work orders and equipment monitoring.



'Autodesk is expanding beyond design and make to operations, ensuring data and insights flow seamlessly in a continuous lifecycle. For decades, we've helped customers create the world around us, giving Autodesk a strong foundation of industry workflows, data, and context across the AEC and D&M industries,' said Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk. 'Our goal with MaintainX is to bring deep operational expertise, contextual data, and workflows that enhance our ability to use AI to converge digital and physical worlds.'



MaintainX expects calendar 2026 annual recurring revenue to exceed $135 million, with growth above 50%.



Autodesk plans to finance the deal using a combination of cash on hand and debt financing. The transaction is expected to close later in Autodesk's current fiscal year, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



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