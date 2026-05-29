

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are April figures for unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders, plus May figures for Tokyo inflation.



In March, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent, while industrial production was down 0.4 percent on month and sales climbed 1.7 percent on month. Housing starts tumbled 29.3 percent on year and construction orders slumped an annual 14.4 percent. In April, Tokyo inflation, both overall and core, were up 1.5 percent on year.



South Korea will provide April figures for industrial production and retail sales. In March, production was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year, while sales rose 1.8 percent on month.



Australia will see April numbers for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on month, easing from 0.7 percent in March.



Thailand is scheduled to release April data for industrial production, current account, imports, exports and trade balance. In March, production was up 0.75 percent on year, while the current account surplus was $0.600 billion. Imports surged 37.2 percent on year and exports jumped 19.3 percent for a trade deficit of $0.10 billion.



Taiwan will see Q1 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP expanded 13.69 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News