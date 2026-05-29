Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) ("Fountain" or the "Company") would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1/26").

Highlights from Q1/26:

Net asset value (" NAV ") of $6.65 million ($0.10 per share) at March 31, 2026 compared to 7.46 million ($0.12/share) at December 31, 2025, representing an 10.8% decrease quarter over quarter on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive loss of $0.82 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net comprehensive income of $0.05 million for three months ended March 31, 2025 (" Q1/25 ");

Total losses from investment activity was $0.43 million compared to total revenue of $0.39 million for Q1/25;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.55 million compared to net realized gains of $1.29 million for Q1/25;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $1.98 million compared to net unrealized losses of $0.96 million for Q1/25;

Total expenses of $0.38 million, which included $0.01 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $0.34 million for Q1/25 which included $0.01 of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.19 million compared to $0.16 million for Q1/25.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company realized $1.55 million in gains on the sale of certain portfolio investments. The company saw a decrease in its portfolio of publicly traded companies as a result of the disposition of its holdings of certain investments.

The Company continued to maintain its low operating expenses in 2026 to further strengthen the Company's financial position. As at March 31, 2026, the Company's net assets were valued at $6.65 million or $0.10 per share compared to $7.46 million or $0.12 per share at December 31, 2025.

Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain stated, "In Q1 2026, Fountain preserved its liquidity and strengthened its balance sheet while continuing to deploy capital into high growth potential opportunities in the technology and mining sectors. Our disciplined focus on financial flexibility positions us to pursue investments with compelling growth potential over both the near and long term."

A full set of the Q1 2026 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "believes", "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that may cause actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections expressed or implied by such statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove accurate.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (416) 456-7019 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.

SOURCE: Fountain Asset Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fountain-asset-corp.-announces-its-financial-results-for-the-quarter-1171723