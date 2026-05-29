Serval Resources Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
Serval Resources Plc
("Serval" or the "Company")
29 May 2026
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held at 11:00 a.m. on 24 June 2026 at the offices of Arch Law Limited, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2N 4BQ.
A copy of the Notice of AGM and related form of proxy is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/agm-documents/.
Enquiries:
Serval Resources
Company
Robin Birchall
+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019
robin.birchall@servalresources.com
IR
Cathy Malins
+44 (0) 7876 796 629
cathy.malins@servalresources.com
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Advisor and Broker
David Hignell
Charlie Bouverat
Devik Mehta
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
AlbR Capital Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Tavistock Communications
PR
Charles Vivian
Eliza Logan
+44 (0) 20 7920 3150
About Serval Resources
Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.
?
For further information, visit:
- https://servalresources.com/
- https://x.com/ServalResources
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/