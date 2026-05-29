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WKN: A41YX7 | ISIN: GB00BVRY1W08 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Serval Resources Plc - Notice of AGM

Serval Resources Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

Serval Resources Plc

("Serval" or the "Company")

29 May 2026

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held at 11:00 a.m. on 24 June 2026 at the offices of Arch Law Limited, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2N 4BQ.

A copy of the Notice of AGM and related form of proxy is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/agm-documents/.

Enquiries:

Serval Resources

Company

Robin Birchall

+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019

robin.birchall@servalresources.com

IR

Cathy Malins

+44 (0) 7876 796 629

cathy.malins@servalresources.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Advisor and Broker

David Hignell

Charlie Bouverat

Devik Mehta

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Tavistock Communications

PR

Charles Vivian

Eliza Logan

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.

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For further information, visit:

  • https://servalresources.com/
  • https://x.com/ServalResources
  • https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/
© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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