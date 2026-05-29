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WKN: A1W5CV | ISIN: CH0210483332 | Ticker-Symbol: RITN
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 09:30
182,65 Euro
+1,05 % +1,90
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG Chart 1 Jahr
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COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,25182,4509:34
182,20182,4009:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 08:34 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA: Richemont publishes FY26 Annual Report and Non-Financial Report

29 MAY 2026

RICHEMONT PUBLISHES FY26 ANNUAL REPORT
AND NON-FINANCIAL REPORT

Richemont has today published its combined Annual Report and Accounts with the Business review, the Compensation Report and the Corporate Governance Report, along with its Non-Financial Report, for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The Annual Report and Accounts, which includes the Chairman's review to shareholders, the annual consolidated and statutory financial statements, and the corresponding audit reports was already published on 22 May 2026.

The Non-Financial Report 2026, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2021), provides Richemont's disclosures on non-financial matters. The report complies with the reporting disclosure required by Articles 964a-c of the Swiss Code of Obligations, including the Swiss Ordinance on Climate Disclosures. Selected disclosures and indicators have been independently assured (limited assurance) by KPMG SA.

Both reports are available for download on the Company's website at https://www.richemont.com/media/ud3bety3/richemont-fy26-annual-report.pdf and https://www.richemont.com/media/cskglbj3/richemont-non-financial-report-2026.pdf. Hard copies will be mailed to parties who have requested it and may also be obtained from the Company's registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/about-us/contact-us.

In South Africa, the Annual Report and Non-Financial Report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their creativity and craftsmanship. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, G/FORE, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey, Serapian as well as TimeVallée and Watchfinder & Co. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont 'A' shares are also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net
Media enquiries: pressoffice@cfrinfo.net;richemont@teneo.com

Click here for a printer-friendly version in English (PDF)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.