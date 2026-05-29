

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An Indian court has rejected a plea by Pernod Ricard SA (PRN.L) seeking permission to sell its products in New Delhi, marking a setback for the French spirits maker in a key market where it is already facing regulatory and tax challenges, Reuters reported.



The dispute stems from a prolonged conflict between Pernod Ricard and Delhi authorities over licensing approvals, with officials refusing permission amid an ongoing liquor policy investigation in which the company has been accused of collusion-allegations it denies.



The court's decision follows repeated licence rejections over the past three years and comes as Pernod Ricard also continues to face a separate tax demand from Indian authorities related to alleged unpaid duties on Scotch imports, the report said.



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