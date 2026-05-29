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WKN: 899738 | ISIN: FI0009002943 | Ticker-Symbol: RATV
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 09:55
2,555 Euro
-0,20 % -0,005
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAISIO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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RAISIO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5502,58511:08
2,5502,58511:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 08:45 Uhr
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Raisio Oyj: Raisio launches EUR 4.5 million project to turn grain side streams into future fibre ingredients

Raisio plc, Press release, 29 May 2026

Raisio has been awarded EUR 1.8 million in funding from Business Finland for a four-year research project focused on developing functional fibre ingredients from grain processing side streams. Raisio will invest an additional EUR 2.7 million in the project, bringing the total value of the company's project to EUR 4.5 million.

The funding was granted as part of a Finnish consortium comprising 16 companies and research organisations working to promote a sustainable bioeconomy. The combined value of the consortium's projects is approximately EUR 12 million. The projects are part of the international Global Center for Sustainable Bioproducts (GCSB) network, which brings together leading universities, research institutes and industrial partners from Europe, North America and Asia to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable bioeconomy based on renewable resources.

Developing future fibre solutions from grain side streams

Raisio's project, Valorisation of Grain Sidestreams for Functional Fibres, focuses on developing new ingredients and production technologies from grain-based side streams. The aim is to?develop?future healthy food solutions by creating fibre ingredients with strong nutritional and technological benefits while improving the resource efficiency of grain processing.

The project?includes scaling up side stream valorisation technologies at the company's new pilot plant, completed in 2026 at the Raisionkaari industrial site, and validating the applications and markets for the new ingredients.

Raisio has also received NextGenerationEU funding from Business Finland for the construction of the pilot plant.

Fibre-rich and functional food ingredients are among the fastest-growing categories in global food innovation, driven by increasing consumer interest in gut health, weight management and sustainable nutrition.

Strengthening Raisio's long-term innovation capabilities

In 2025, Raisio's research and development expenses totalled EUR 3.2 million. The new funding therefore represents a significant investment in Raisio's innovation capabilities and strengthens the company's long-term commitment to sustainable growth, resource efficiency and new business development.

"Fibre is becoming one of the most important areas in future food innovation, and we see significant international potential in turning grain side streams into high-value ingredients. This supports both our sustainability targets and our ambition to build new business," says Reetta Andolin, Chief Innovation Officer at Raisio.

The Finnish consortium is coordinated by Åbo Akademi University and includes University of Turku, Aalto University and 13 industry partners.

Within the consortium, Raisio contributes strong expertise in turning grain-based side streams into healthy foods and food ingredients. The collaboration strengthens Raisio's global innovation network and supports the company's strategic intent to be?a leading European innovator in fibre.

The project will begin during 2026 and continue until the end of 2029, supporting the long-term growth of Raisio's New Business operations.

For more information on fibre and its role in future food systems, please visit our website:?
https://www.raisio.com/en/raisio-articles/fibre-is-an-essential-part-of-future-food-solutions/

Further information:
Reetta Andolin, Chief Innovation Officer, tel. +358 40 669 0824

Raisio plc
Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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